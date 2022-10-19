Man To Change Plea In Shooting of Co-workers in 2021

Anthony Reese Jr.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Moorhead man accused of killing two co-workers at a Fargo manufacturing company in 2021 is expected to change his plea on Halloween.

Anthony Reese Jr. had pleaded not guilty last month to three counts of murder, including of an unborn child.

He is charged with killing 43-year-old Richard Pittman and his pregnant girlfriend 32-year-old April Carbone at Melet Plastics after he was fired.

His change of plea hearing comes just weeks before the one year anniversary of the shooting.