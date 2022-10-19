Minnesota-based Talon Nickel To Build $433 Ore Processing Plant In N.D.

MERCER CO., N.D. (KVRR/AP/CNN) — Mercer County, North Dakota will be the site of a new facility that processes nickel and other minerals for batteries that power electric vehicles and the electric grid.

Minnesota-based Talon Nickel will receive $114 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The company will build a $433 million ore processing and management facility in Mercer County and create 150 jobs.

The facility will receive and process raw ore from Talon’s underground Tamarack mine in central Minnesota.

The project is part of nearly $3 billion in grants the Biden Administration is awarding in an effort to shore up American supply chains and accelerate domestic battery production.

President Joe Biden said, “Federal investments attract private investments. It creates jobs and industries. It demonstrates we’re all in this together and that’s what today is about. I’ve never been more optimistic about America’s future.”

Gov. Doug Burgum praised the deal saying the increase in domestic production of nickel and other battery minerals will reduce our reliance on foreign sources, in turn strengthening our national security.