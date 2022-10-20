Religious groups, law enforcement unite against ND cannabis legalization

More groups are urging people to vote no on Measure 2, which would legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — More religious organizations and law enforcement groups are speaking out against Measure 2 which would legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota.

The North Dakota Catholic Conference declined an on-camera interview but released a statement saying Catholics have an obligation to “protect human life and the common good.”

North Dakota Sheriffs and Deputies, Police Chief’s and Peace Officers Associations are all against the measure.

Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski speaks on how legalization would affect his department.

“It’s gonna become very difficult. We will still have illegal sales going on. We will still have a black market operating in a, in theory, legal market. It will greatly strain our law enforcement resources which are already strained. It will exacerbate an already existing issue with addiction,” Zibolski said.

The chair at Healthy and Productive North Dakota, Kristie Spooner says the drug can cause psychosis and other mental health issues.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse says several studies have linked marijuana use to increased risk of psychiatric disorders, but the extent it causes these conditions isn’t always easy to determine.

Zibolski says cannabis shouldn’t be treated like alcohol and adds its accessibility to children will cause harm.

“Even when you talk about it being for only 21 and older, well, just like any other prescription medication that adults bring into their homes, kids have access to it. That also increases their ability to get a hold of it easier. It normalizes it in their minds and some of the data in the Colorado report shows an increase in use by children and exposure rates,” Zibolski said.

People from New Approach North Dakota call for responsible use of cannabis if the measure passes and the importance of regulations so the drug doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.

“Most people, myself included, would rather have a system regulated from seed to sale. Regulated safe, checked marijuana with it being done in the light of day, legitimately with businesses that are subject to regulation,” says Mark Friese, the Treasurer at New Approach North Dakota.

A member at the Islamic Society of Fargo-Moorhead says the Qu’ran does not allow any intoxicants but it’s up to the one voting at the polls.

“From a religious point of view, from the Islamic point of view, any intoxicant for that matter is forbidden. Again, it’s a personal decision. If they’re more religious, they probably should be voting no,” says Mohamed Sanaullah, a board member at the Islamic Society of Fargo-Moorhead.

The Islamic Society of Fargo-Moorhead say the Muslim community tries not to bring any political matters inside the house of worship.