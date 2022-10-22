Fargo South’s “Rent-an-Athlete” program gives back

Fargo South steps up for the community in their annual service project.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Bruins are giving back.

The Fargo South Bruins football team hosting their annual “Rent an Athlete” service project.

They perform different chores and requests for the community, and they see it as away to support those who support them.

It’s started out with just the football team but now more teams are involved.

“So our parents got together and created this rent an athlete program, it’s a chance for us to help those in need who may be need some yard work or car washed, or their garage cleaned out, and it’s a great service project for us to be able to give back to the community,” said Levi Tande, Acting Head Football Coach.

They look forward to seeing this event continue to grow.