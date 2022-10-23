Annual Bridal Fantasy Show hosts record number of vendors

The show was held at Hilton Garden Inn in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Around fifty of the top wedding vendors around the region gather in Fargo for what some say is one of the best bridal shows in the country.

The Bridal Fantasy Show at Hilton Garden Inn was full of information on planning a wedding, learning about venues and even clothing options.

Vendors tell us this is also an opportunity for them to network, and it’s also a nice boost to the local economy.

“One of the best events we work with and stuff like that. I love it because we get a huge group that comes out, so you’re meeting new people all the time. A lot of good information that goes on here that you can get so much information on how to go about planning your wedding, and people that help you get everything done,” said Heather Rosing, Vows and Paradise.

There were also grand prize give a ways totaling over $11,000.