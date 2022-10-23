Burgum, Noem Against Forcing COVID-19 Vaccines in Schools

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Gov. Doug Burgum is making it clear that North Dakota schools will not make it mandatory to get the COVID-19 vaccine to attend school.

At the end of the week, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices added the vaccine to the 2023 childhood and adult immunization schedules.

The CDC also made it clear that whether schools require the COVID vaccine can only be made at the state level, not the federal level.

In a social media post, Burgum says North Dakotans “firmly believe that parents and families should be the ones to decide if the COVID-19 vaccine is right for their children”.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said last week that as long as she is governor, she will fight off anyone including the federal government if they try to force the COVID vaccine on our kids.