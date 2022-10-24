Max Mueller

Chief Meteorologist

Max returned to KVRR in October, 2022 as Chief Meteorologist after previously spending 2018 to 2020 as the weekend meteorologist here in Fargo.

From 2020 to 2022 he was at KMVT in Twin Falls, Idaho as the morning meteorologist.

Max grew up in a suburb of St. Paul, Minnesota, where his love for cameras helped him discover his love for weather when he was young. He attended the University of North Dakota where he received his degree in atmospheric science.

He may have enjoyed the past few years experiencing very mild winters in Idaho, but feels more at home back in the Midwest and the harsh winter months.