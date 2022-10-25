BrainSTEM Workshop promotes diversity at Concordia College

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — More than 300 students came out to attend the fifth Annual BrainSTEM event at Concordia College.

Seventh graders from Ben Franklin Middle School in Fargo attended a STEM workshop to expose them to different careers that they may not have thought of before.

There were 21 workshops allowing students to get hands-on experience of real life problems.

The event promotes diversity in STEM where students met with role models from different backgrounds while learning about new careers.

“They are already lacking a lot of workers, but they are also lacking diversity. And the goal of this event today is to expose all of the students to workshops and leaders who are from underrepresented groups. So all of our workshop leaders are women or people of color,” Member of the American Society of Civil Engineers Alexa Ducioame said.

She was inspired to get involved once she realized how underrepresented certain groups are.