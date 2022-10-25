Fargo Police Chief Swears In 3 New Officers

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski swearing in three new officers at Fargo City Hall.

They include Alex Nelson who brings seven years of experience to the police department.

He’s a graduate of UND.

Ntumba Lusamba is a native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and a graduate of South High.

Her 7-year-old son pinned her badge.

And Shoaib Sulainvani is a native of Bridgeport, Connecticut.

He is a graduate of Minnesota State Community and Technical College.