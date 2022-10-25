Fargo Police Chief Swears In 3 New Officers
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski swearing in three new officers at Fargo City Hall.
They include Alex Nelson who brings seven years of experience to the police department.
He’s a graduate of UND.
Ntumba Lusamba is a native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and a graduate of South High.
Her 7-year-old son pinned her badge.
And Shoaib Sulainvani is a native of Bridgeport, Connecticut.
He is a graduate of Minnesota State Community and Technical College.