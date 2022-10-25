Mahnomen Man Charged With Attempted Murder For Stabbing

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KVRR) — A Mahnomen man is now charged with attempted murder after a stabbing last week.

The victim told authorities that Elias Thompson Jr. is the one who stabbed him in the back at a home near Mahnomen.

A witness backed up the victim’s account.

The victim was flown to a Fargo hospital with a punctured lung.

Officers later found a knife that matched the description of the one used in the stabbing.

Thompson, Jr. is also charged with first and second degree assault, theft, and tampering with a witness.

He sent a Snapchat to the victim while he was in the emergency room, asking him to change his statement.