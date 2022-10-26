ND First Lady & other organizers preparing for 6th annual Recovery Reinvented

The Alerus Center in Grand Forks hosts the event on November 3.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Organizers are preparing for the sixth annual Recovery Reinvented.

It’s next Thursday at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.

Kathryn Burgum, the First Lady of North Dakota, created Recovery Reinvented as a way to help end the stigma around substance abuse.

“The reason why I struggled with my addiction for 20 years and the reason that I didn’t reach out for help and the reason I didn’t talk about it for 15 years is all about the stigma of addiction. There’s so much shame. Really, my purpose now, once I open that door and started telling my story, my purpose was to get everyone to talk about it because it’s the easiest, fastest, cheapest way to eliminate the stigma about this disease because it’s a brain disease,” Burgum said.

She says events like Recovery Reinvented are important for people to celebrate their sobriety and for others to realize it’s okay to get help.

This year’s theme is about turning “advocacy into action” as mental health experts will speak about their past experiences struggling with addiction in a Ted Talk format.

“We also do, what we call, a Recovery Countdown where people that have never publicly talked about their recovery or shown people that they’re in recovery, they’ll stand up and say, ‘I’m in recovery for two days,’ or ‘I’m in recovery for 50 years. That’s really, really powerful,'” Burgum says.

She emphasizes the importance of community for those who are taking their first step to recovery.

“One thing that we’ve done, we do peer-support specialists. I feel like that’s kind of a holy grail in our state relative to providing services. Those people are embedded in communities. Those people have lived experiences with mental health issues and addiction. Those people can help people that struggle. Help them find jobs, help them find places to live, all those things. Drivers license, you know, all those things they need. The community aspect of being around people that understand this, that struggle, that have the same struggles as you, that is so important for recovery,” said Burgum.

Registration is open and free. Click here for more information.

If you can’t make it, there will be a livestream at recoveryreinvented.com