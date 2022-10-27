Spitfire Bar & Grill reopens after fire in August

The West Fargo restaurant welcomed customers back on Wednesday

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A popular West Fargo restaurant opens after a fire shut it down nearly three months ago.

On August 6th, a fire started in the kitchen and spread to the roof at Spitfire Bar and Grill.

According to their Facebook page, Spitfire started to welcome back guests on Wednesday.

The insurance process continued to hold the restaurant off from re-opening their doors.

Through Facebooks posts, management continued to thank loyal customers for their support.