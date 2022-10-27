Total of Four Arrests Made During Tuesday Raid and Searches in F-M

Curtis Lias

Aaron Bennett

Shermaine Lewis

Rickey Walker

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A total of four arrests were made following a SWAT raid on an apartment building in south Fargo and two searches carried out in Moorhead on Tuesday.

People were targeted by multiple agencies for selling M30 Fentanyl pills in the metro.

33-year-old Rickey Walker, 22-year-old Shermaine Lewis and 33-year-old Aaron Bennett, all of Fargo, were arrested on charges of conspiracy.

They were detained along with two others after the raid in the 4800 block of 47th Street South in Fargo.

Authorities found 7,000 M30 pills, 23 grams of suspected cocaine, along with Xanax, marijuana, two pistols and over $21,000 in cash.

29-year-old Curtis Lias of Moorhead was arrested after two searches were carried out in Moorhead in the 900 block of 17th Street South and the 1000 block of 18th Street South.

Lias faces 5th degree controlled substance and child endangerment charges.

During the searches, authorities confiscated three pounds of marijuana, over $19,000 in cash and two pistols.

Fargo and Moorhead police say these arrests and seizures are part of an ongoing investigation.

The investigation began in August by Fargo Police Department, Moorhead Police Department, Cass County Drug Task Force, West Fargo Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Drug Enforcement Administration.

They began targeting a group of individuals selling M30 Fentanyl Pills in the Fargo-Moorhead area.