Tuberculosis Case Investigated In Nelson County, North Dakota

NELSON CO., N.D. (KVRR) — An active Tuberculosis case in Nelson County is being investigated by the North Dakota Department of Health and Nelson-Griggs District Health Unit.

The person with TB has been asked to isolate at home until they are no longer infectious.

All people who were exposed have been identified through a contact investigation and have been notified of their exposure.

Tubuerculosis is a serious but treatable disease that is only infectious in its active state.

It usually affects the lungs, but it can also impact the brain, lymph nodes, kidneys, bones, joints, intestines or eyes.