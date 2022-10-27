Walz picks up endorsement from former Governor Jesse Ventura

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, who rarely endorses political candidates, is endorsing Gov. Tim Walz’s reelection bid.

“As an independent statesman, I don’t believe in the major political parties. Since leaving office, I’ve rarely endorsed a candidate for office in Minnesota, of any political persuasion,” Ventura said. “But this election is too important. That’s why I’m endorsing Governor Tim Walz for reelection,” Ventura said.

Walz was elected as Minnesota’s 41st governor is 2018. He’s being challenged by Republican Scott Jensen, who has secured the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Gov. Ventura served as the 38th governor of Minnesota from 1999 to 2003. He also served as Mayor of Brooklyn Park from 1991 to 1995.