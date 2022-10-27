Wrigley says North Dakota cannot require proof of citizenship to vote

Drew Wrigley

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – Attorney General Drew Wrigley says the State of North Dakota cannot require proof of citizenship to participate in North Dakota elections.

Wrigley’s opinion was issued Thursday following a formal request to clarify state law by Cass County States Attorney Birch Burdick.

“Your inquiry arose in the context of individuals seeking to vote and asserting their citizenship of the United States despite their

identification indicating they were not a citizen at some point in time. You asked whether, in such instances, an election official must accept the individual’s word, or whether an official may require the individual to present proof of citizenship,” Wrigley wrote.

“North Dakota law has no statutory requirement or constitutionally permissible method by which to require proof of citizenship, so it is my opinion that current law does not permit an election official to require a voter to provide documentary proof of citizenship in order to vote.”

Burdick asked Wrigley to clarify the law after issues arose during Fargo’s June election. Some voters’ identification cards indicated they were not citizens and questions were raised by poll workers.

Read Wrigley’s opinion here.