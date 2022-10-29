MN GOP urging people to vote with Get Out the Vote Rallies

Minnesota GOP were in Moorhead early this Saturday.

MOORHEAD, MINN, (KVRR)- Minnesota’s Republican party is pushing a series of stops state wide in their Get Out the vote rallies.

It’s all part of the Greater Minnesota Fly-Around Tour featuring Republican candidate for Governor Dr. Scott Jensen of Chaska, Lt. Governor Candidate Matt Birk & MN GOP Chairman David Hann, and other local Republican candidates.

They are focusing on crime, improving reading levels for students, and inflation within the local economy.

“It’s a new experience to be sure but it’s an energizing experience because people ask, you been doing this for almost two years doc are you getting tired?

There’s no way you can get tired when people are literally giving you a transfusion of energy at every stop,” said Dr. Scott Jensen (R-Chaska), Running for Governor of MN.

Election day is right around the corner on November 8th, early voting ends on November 7th.