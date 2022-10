Spooky Halloween Carousel Spotted in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Here’s an impressive Halloween display spotted by our KVRR News Director Jim Monk.

Watch this spooky carousel go round and round with skeletons, ghosts and even a headless rider!

The display is located on the front lawn of a house in the 1500 block of 8th Street South in Fargo.

Catch it before it’s gone and from all of us at KVRR, have a happy and safe Halloween!