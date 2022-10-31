Henning man arrested after pursuit in Clay County

Clay County Sheriff's Office says it started on 90th Avenue North at 2nd Street

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — A Henning, Minnesota man is arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over a driver shortly after 11 a.m. on 90th Avenue North at 2nd Street.

The driver pulled to the side of the road but then took off.

A pursuit started and the vehicle reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Stop sticks were put up and when the driver tried to avoid them, he lost control in the ditch and rolled.

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 30-year-old man also had an open warrant for his arrest in Cass County.