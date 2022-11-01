Online Dashboard Shows You Wait Times For Early Voting in Cass County

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Early voting is underway and in Cass County there is a way you can avoid long lines.

An online dashboard will show how long you’ll have to wait in line at each early voting polling location in Fargo and Casselton.

There is also a mobile version of the dashboard available to access on your phone.

You can check it out at casscountynd.gov/elections.

Early voting runs all week through Friday from 10-6 each day at Fargodome, West Acres Mall, Red River Valley Fairgrounds, Northview Church and in Casselton at Days Inn.

West Acres Mall will conduct a monthly lockdown drill Wednesday morning at 10:05, which is during early voting.

Mall operators say the voting center will continue to operate as normal.

West Acres will have additional staff on hand to explain things and advise people as needed during the lockdown.

Nearly 2,100 ballots have already been cast.

Early voting across Minnesota started in September and nearly 376,000 ballots have been accepted.

Election day is next Tuesday.