Taylor Swift announces ‘The Eras Tour’ with a stop in Minneapolis

Swift will perform at U.S. Bank Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KVRR) — Taylor Swift announces a new U.S. Stadium tour, including a stop at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis this summer.

The Saturday, June 24th show includes girl in red and Owenn.

Fans who receive a special code after registering, will have exclusive access to buy tickets on November 15th.

The rest of the public can get tickets starting November 18th.

Swift became the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record “Midnights.”