Kupec: Neighbors, others witnessed GOP opponent abusing ex-wife

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – There’s more fallout from an attack ad that targets Republican Minnesota State Senate candidate Dan Bohmer.

The ad, paid for by the DFL Senate Caucus, uses court documents from Bohmer’s 2021 divorce that allege Bohmer harassed and mistreated his ex-wife. Bohmer denies the accusations.

DFL candidate Rob Kupec said in a statement Tuesday that he was surprised to see the ad and that the DFL released it without his knowledge.

One day after the ad was first profiled by KVRR News, Kupec released a second statement which claims others have seen Bohmer abusing an ex-wife.

“In the last few months, former neighbors and family members of Dan Bohmer reached out to me privately to share that they had witnessed him abusing one of his ex-wives,” Kupec wrote. “I chose not to make this information public because I did not want to add to the pain of someone who had been victimized, nor was it my place to make the information public.

The ad says “Bohmer recorded his son while he showered. He called his own wife a ‘c***,’ ‘stupid,’ ‘parasite.’ We should never call Dan Bohmer senator.”

A Moorhead Police Report shows Kate claimed her husband was recording their seven-year-old in the shower. Dan told officers he was advised by his attorney to record when Kate is argumentative. The officer saw the video, but the camera was placed on the counter. The officer says they didn’t see a child naked and only saw black and cabinets.

“Let me be clear: the children of candidates should never be used to gain political advantage, but it is important to remember that Dan Bohmer is not the victim here,” Kupec added.

“Based on numerous accounts from others, the information in the ad cannot simply be chalked up as the result of an unfortunate, but messy divorce. We must support survivors of domestic violence.”

“These claims are just more rumors and innuendo. Instead of elevating the discourse on politics, Rob Kupec is adding more unfounded accusations from legally dismissed claims just to score political points,” according to Rachel Aplikowski, spokesperson for the Senate Victory Fund.

“Dan Bohmer has answered questions from the media about this very personal part of his life. The fact of the matter is the family court and law enforcement reviewed these matters and dismissed them without any action against Dan. This disinformation is harmful to the Bohmer family and the public discourse. Dan is focused on running a positive campaign about the issue voters care most about.”

Bohmer said that the ad won’t stop him from campaigning.

“I have yet had one person slam the door in my face because of these ads. I’ve had plenty welcoming me in because of them. They said ‘This is just despicable.’”