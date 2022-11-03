Moorhead Police respond to disturbance involving Minnesota Senate candidate

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Republican state Senate candidate Dan Bohmer, who’s facing fallout from a controversial DFL caucus attack ad, was the subject of a police call in Moorhead Wednesday night.

A police report obtained through an open records request by KVRR News shows police responded to a Moorhead home during a child exchange between Bohmer and his ex-wife, Kate.

The report says the couple share court-ordered custody and that she was there to pick up the child at her appointed time. It also says Bohmer was trying to convince the child not to go with his mother.

“The Bohmer campaign is disappointed there is a story about this minor dispute between a child and their mother, in which no charges were filed. We have no further comment,” Bohmer said in a written statement.

Bohmer is the subject of an attack ad that alleges he called his then-wife a gender-based slur and other derogatory language.

In a previous interview, Bohmer said the ad is “filled with lies.”