LIVE: Nome Schoolhouse Wins National Preservation Award

Nome Schoolhouse Wins National Preservation Award

NOME, N.D. (KVRR) – Two women spent years turning an abandoned century old schoolhouse into an international destination in rural North Dakota.

Now they’re getting national recognition for their hard work.

The Nome Schoolhouse won the Richard H. Driehaus Foundation National Preservation Award from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The award is for preservation of a building and how it impacts the community

Chris Armbrust and Teresa Perleberg bought the schoolhouse in 2018.

They spent three years rebuilding it, blending the old with the new.

The other winners for this year’s award are the Old Cook County Hospital in Chicago and the Angelus Funeral Home/Paul R. Williams Apartments in Los Angeles.

The women in Nome are thrilled their small town passion project is getting recognition alongside major city renovations.

Perleberg says, “We feel so tiny in comparison. But we had a huge impact on this community we feel and it’s great to be recognized for that, what it is doing. And we have many more plans for this community.”

The rebuilt schoolhouse features two businesses, classroom space, an 11-room hotel, a bar and kitchen and an event space.

The awards ceremony hosted by Bob Vila will stream starting at 3 p.m. Central on Friday, November 4th. Click here for a link to the awards show.