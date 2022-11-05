F-M Islamic Society hosts open house to spread awareness

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Islamic Society of Fargo-Moorhead has now raised just under sixty-eight hundred dollars through GoFundMe to benefit the Muslim cemetery after 5 burial vaults were destroyed.

Damage is estimated at $5,000.

The vaults were stored inside an empty home next to the cemetery south of Fargo with property owned by the Islamic Society in Stanley Township, N.D.

The organization hosts an open house at its mosque in Fargo to give the community a taste of Islam and are grateful to see people of all backgrounds show up.

“Besides enriching people’s lives with amazing food from all over the globe since Muslims are from everywhere, we wanted people to be able to experience Islam to understand Muslims and to see the space that we hang out and pray in,” says Heidi Soliman of the Islamic Society of Fargo-Moorhead.

The organization is now in the works to make an Islamic school in its Moorhead location.