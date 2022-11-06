Vikings come back to beat Commanders for 6th consecutive win

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) – Kirk Cousins threw two touchdown passes to help the Minnesota Vikings come back and beat the Washington Commanders 20-17 for their sixth consecutive victory.

Cousins led multiple fourth-quarter scoring drives after the Vikings fell behind 17-7.

The former Washington quarterback also capitalized on Harrison Smith’s interception of current Commanders starter Taylor Heinicke that gave Minnesota the ball inside the red zone.

Greg Joseph made a 28-yard field goal with 12 seconds left to keep the Vikings winning streak alive.

Washington’s winning streak ended at three.