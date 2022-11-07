MATBUS Offering Free Rides To The Polls On Election Day

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you need a ride to a polling place in Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo or Dilworth on Tuesday, you can rely on MATBUS.

Riders who board the bus and tell the driver they are going to or from a polling location will get a free ride.

Rides are also free to and from polling sites when taking MAT Paratransit.

Just inform the dispatcher you are utilizing the ride to get to a polling site when making the reservation.

These free rides are valid only on election day.