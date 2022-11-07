Name of Woman Killed in Wind Triggered Crash Sunday Is Released

LAMOURE CO., N.D. (KVRR) — Highway Patrol releases the name of a woman killed in a crash in high winds Sunday in LaMoure County.

She is 64-year-old Renee Woehl of Kulm.

Woehl was a passenger in a pickup pulling an empty enclosed trailer that was flipped by the wind and detached, causing the vehicle to rotate.

At the same time a semi tanker was approaching and couldn’t avoid the pickup, hitting the driver side door and the pickup overturned.

69-year-old John Woehl of Kulm has serious injuries.

The driver of the tanker was not injured.

The crash happened on Highway 281, about 10 miles north of Edgeley.