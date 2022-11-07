Owner of Fargo House To Be Demolished Appeals His Case

924 5th Street South, Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The owner of a house that has been declared dangerous and ordered to be demolished has gone to court to challenge the order.

Dan Curtis owns the house at 924 5th Street South in Fargo which is slated to be removed by November 18th.

The house has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous violations of city code, rubbish, and some 550 police calls since December 2018.

Inspections Director Shawn Ouradnik describes the house as “uninhabitable and unsafe.”

He says Curtis is combative and doesn’t like government and has not vacated the property.

Neighbors have been complaining about the property for years.

“There are neighbors all over my neighborhood that will tell you stories about finding needles in their yards. And watching them do drug deals in the alleys. I don’t know what you can do, but this all has to stop,” said Nettie Berger, a neighbor, at a September city commission public hearing on the house.

Mayor Tim Mahoney says if the appeal is not successful, the city can move forward with the demolition as planned.