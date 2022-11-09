Man Arrested After Crime Spree In The Grand Cities

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) — Police in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks chase a man that was reported to be driving on a sidewalk at Walmart and later threatened to shoot a woman.

28-year-old Kyle Tischler, who has no known address, was taken into custody when he got out of his vehicle in East Grand Forks Tuesday afternoon.

That followed a stop at a Cenex station where Tischler is accused of stealing some items and a chase through Grand Forks which was stopped due to the high rate of speed.

He is jailed on a number of charges including reckless driving, fleeing, reckless endangerment, terrorizing, criminal mischief and several counts of theft of property.

No one was hurt.