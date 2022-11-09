Retired Fargo Attorney and Former Dem-NPL State Party Leader Died on Election Day

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A former chair of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL party died on election day.

Mark Schneider also served as regional attorney for the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights and was chair of the North Dakota Governor’s Council on Human Resources.

He lived most of his life in Fargo and founded the Schneider Law Firm which is now run by his son, Mac Schneider.

Mac has been nominated by President Biden to become the U.S. Attorney for North Dakota.

He is still awaiting Senate confirmation.

Mary Schneider, Mark’s wife who has served in the House of Representatives since 2014, was re-elected on Tuesday in District 21 in Fargo.

Mark Schneider was 74.