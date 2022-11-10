Fundraisers And Special Event Planned After Single-Mother Dies in Crash Monday

Josephine Jacobawi/StretchLab Fargo (Facebook)

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The loss of a Fargo woman in a crash Monday in Milbank, South Dakota has resulted in two fundraisers and a special event planned at StretchLab in Fargo.

28-year-old Josephine Jacobawi was a flexologist at the fitness center and a single mother.

She leaves behind a five year old daughter, Delilah, who was her world according to coworkers and friends.

Jacobawi was driving a van on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. Jacobawi died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup suffered life-threatening injuries.

There are two accounts on GoFundMe: one for funeral expenses and one to support Delilah.

StretchLab is hosting an event in Josephine’s honor all day next Tuesday, November 15 from 8-8.

There will be a free will offering and an opportunity to leave words of encouragement, memories, and prayers for the family and Delilah.

A percentage of all sales will go to the family.

We have a link to the GoFundMe accounts here and here.