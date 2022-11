Many Flights Cancelled Due To Storm in Fargo & Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The snow, sleet, ice and wind did a number on flights in the region.

The majority of arrivals and departures at Hector International Airport in Fargo were cancelled.

Flights from Minneapolis, Denver and Chicago are still scheduled to come in this evening.

A flight to and from Vegas is expected tonight in Grand Forks.

The best advice is to check the flight status online before trying to head to the airport.