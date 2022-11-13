Fire Destroys Part of Grain Elevator in Edgeley, North Dakota Friday Night

Courtesy Raymond DeLaurier/Facebook

EDGELEY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fire destroyed part of the CHS Grain Elevator in Edgeley, that’s located about 40 miles south of Jamestown.

Fire Chief Steve Powers says the elevator was built in different stages over the years, and the wood structure is completely gone.

The cement structure that was added on is all still standing.

Powers says they don’t know what started the fire.

The elevator was fully engulfed around 7:30 Friday night.

Crews from Edgeley, Kulm, and LaMoure battled the blaze until around 2 a.m. Saturday.

The state fire marshal has been contacted and will investigate the fire.