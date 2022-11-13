Fire Extinguisher Crashes Through Woman’s Windshield North of Alexandria

CARLOS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KFGO) — A Douglas County woman is hospitalized after a fire extinguisher came crashing through the windshield of her SUV north of Alexandria.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Lindsay Fluegel, 27, of Carlos was driving on Highway 29 Friday morning when it happened. Fluegel was taken to an Alexandria hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

State troopers are trying to determine where the fire extinguisher came from.