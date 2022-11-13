Vehicle With 6 People Hits Tree, 1 Dead In Walsh County, ND

WALSH CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A Wheatland, North Dakota man is dead after the vehicle he was in left a snow covered Walsh County 9 and hit a tree.

Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Jason Schatzke died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, 46-year-old Christopher Thompson of Grafton, was not hurt but is charged with DUI.

One of the four other passengers reported minor injuries.

The crash happened just after 9 Saturday night about four miles east of Edinburg.

It remains under investigation.