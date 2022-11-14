Carbon Monoxide Awareness week

Sanford health experts give key tips on how to detect carbon monoxide

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week is underway.

The gas is odorless, tasteless and color-free. It can be dangerous because the symptoms can often be mistaken for the flu. They include headaches, dizziness and nausea.

Experts suggest putting a carbon monoxide detector on every floor of the house and placing them 15 feet away from any burning fuel.

“We might be starting to start the cars up before we leave and different things like that. Well, it’s really important although it’s not convenient that we back our vehicle out of the garage at least partially. And people might go ‘Well, what does it really matter?’ It does really matter because the wind can actually take that carbon monoxide the way the wind direction blows and blow it back into the garage which is a danger to those who are in that area or in that home,” SAFE Kids Fargo-Moorhead Coordinator Katie Oelke said.

Portable carbon monoxide detectors are also beneficial to keep with you at all times.