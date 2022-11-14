Corral Saloon & Eatery In Nelson, MN Lost To Fire
NELSON, Minn. (KVRR) — Fire destroys the Corral Saloon & Eatery in Nelson, Minnesota, just east of Alexandria, a business that has been around over 50 years
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office receiving multiple 911 calls around 10:30 Monday morning reporting the blaze.
Osakis Fire Department was first on scene and quickly requested help from the Alexandria, Carlos and Forada fire departments.
The Corral is considered a complete loss.
Owner Sue Hawkinson says they are devastated and working through processing everything tonight.
The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.