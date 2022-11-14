Corral Saloon & Eatery In Nelson, MN Lost To Fire

NELSON, Minn. (KVRR) — Fire destroys the Corral Saloon & Eatery in Nelson, Minnesota, just east of Alexandria, a business that has been around over 50 years

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office receiving multiple 911 calls around 10:30 Monday morning reporting the blaze.

Osakis Fire Department was first on scene and quickly requested help from the Alexandria, Carlos and Forada fire departments.

The Corral is considered a complete loss.

Owner Sue Hawkinson says they are devastated and working through processing everything tonight.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.