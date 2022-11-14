Grand Forks Public Schools Survey To Get Input Before Bond Referendum Put Forth

You Can Take The Survey at gfschoolsurvey.com
TJ Nelson,
Grand Forks Public Schools 062221

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Forks Public Schools is seeking input from the community on its facilities and the improvements needed before putting forth a bond referendum.

You can take the survey on the school district’s website from now until November 28.

It will help the district decide between a nearly $55 million referendum or one for $61 million.

One would renovate Valley Middle School while the other would rebuild it.

Money would also be used to improve the central kitchen facility.

School administrators will hold a public meeting Wednesday night at 6:30 at Valley Middle School to answer questions and give tours of the aging building.

A vote could be held by late spring.

 

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , ,

You Might Like