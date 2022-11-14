Grand Forks Public Schools Survey To Get Input Before Bond Referendum Put Forth

You Can Take The Survey at gfschoolsurvey.com

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Forks Public Schools is seeking input from the community on its facilities and the improvements needed before putting forth a bond referendum.

You can take the survey on the school district’s website from now until November 28.

It will help the district decide between a nearly $55 million referendum or one for $61 million.

One would renovate Valley Middle School while the other would rebuild it.

Money would also be used to improve the central kitchen facility.

School administrators will hold a public meeting Wednesday night at 6:30 at Valley Middle School to answer questions and give tours of the aging building.

A vote could be held by late spring.