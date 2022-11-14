Investigation Underway After Man Was Shot In His Leg In Crary, ND

CRARY, N.D. (KFGO) — Ramsey County Sheriff Steve Nelson says his department is investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday afternoon in Crary, just east of Devils Lake.

Nelson says the incident involved two men who are related.

The victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are working to determine a motive for the shooting and the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Nelson says no one is in custody and there is no risk to the public.