Suite Shots works on rehanging nets that fell during ice storm

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Suite Shots is in the process of having the nets that came down during last week’s snow and ice storm, snapped back into place.

“We had to pivot. We had some indoor activities. We have our indoor sims, our indoor learning academy,” Suite Shots CEO/President Mark Johnson said.

It’s been a few days of changing the way Suite Shots does business to accommodate golfers who want to work on their game during the cold months. Ice buildup during Thursday’s storm caused the nets to fall and not damage the poles.

“Anytime it’s under a load like that, those clips can only hold so long and they definitely did what they were supposed to do,” Johnson said.

Crews have been taking the nets, which froze to the ground, underneath the driving range’s heaters.

A team from Dallas, who put up the net for Suite Shots’ opening in April, was in Wisconsin and made its way to Fargo. They’re replacing some of the netting, rehanging it Tuesday and hope to be done in a day-and-a-half. It’s a specialized process to make sure the clips are in the right place. There are different clips depending where they’re at.

“Only trained staff would be doing that. Plus, you’re 150 feet in the air in a boom truck. I don’t know how many people would have the courage or willingness to do that,” Johnson said.

If you’re looking for entertainment, you don’t have to look far.

“It would actually be good watching to come out for lunch and watch the crew rehang the netting while you’re having a burger,” Johnson said.

Johnson adds it’s been frustrating for guests not to be able to use the driving range.

He says video of the nets coming down has been good advertising for the business as it’s been shown everywhere from local news to The Weather Channel.