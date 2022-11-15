Cabin North of Staples, Minnesota Found All Shot Up

WADENA CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A cabin in rural Wadena County, north of Staples, is found all shot up.

It was reported to Wadena County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

A deputy responded to the cabin on Cottingham Drive and found that it had been shot around 11 times, with two rounds going through the walls.

There were also 13 dents on the siding that appeared to be from a BB or pellet gun.

Authorities say no one was home at the time.

They believe the incident happened sometime between November 6-13.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office: 218-631-7600 or submit a tip at www.crimestoppersmn.org.

You can remain anonymous.