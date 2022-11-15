Cleanup begins after fire at Edgeley elevator

EDGELEY, N.D. (KVRR) — Cleanup begins at an elevator in Edgeley.

A fire broke out on Friday at CHS Dakota Plains Ag.

Gene Hanson shared these pictures with us.

He says Gregerson Salvage Inc. from Wauby, South Dakota is doing the cleanup.

Fire Chief Steve Powers says the elevator was built in different stages over the years, and the wood structure is completely gone.

The cement structure that was added on is all still standing.