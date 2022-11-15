Dakota Medical Foundation receives $10 million from MacKenzie Scott

The foundation has received $10 million from Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The gift is included in the latest round of 300 charitable contributions by Scott over the past several months, that total $2 billion.

DMF said it will engage its vast network of partners and stakeholders to determine how this generous gift can best expand and accelerate the foundation’s work in building the healthiest and most generous region on the planet.

“We do nothing by ourselves,” said DMF Executive Director Pat Traynor. “This gift reflects the tireless efforts of the thousands of charities, donors, and volunteers we’ve been so blessed to work with over the years through Giving Hearts Day and other community initiatives. A gift like this is truly a game-changer and will be a catalyst to inspire others to join a movement to do good for others.”

Traynor said one initial area of focus will be mental health.