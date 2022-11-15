Jackknifed semi temporarily blocks eastbound I-94 near Fergus Falls

courtesy, MSP

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) – Icy roads are once again causing some travel headaches across the region.

The driver of an Amazon semi lost control and jackknifed on I-94 near Fergus Falls Tuesday. The truck was turned sideways and crashed into a fence in the median.

Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says eastbound traffic was being diverted to an nearby off-ramp until the scene was cleared.

The crash happened around 7:40 am. There were no injuries.