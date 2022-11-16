Democrats Pick Two Fargo Legislators As Minority Leaders

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Democrats have elected new legislative minority leaders including Sen. Kathy Hogan and Rep. Josh Boschee, both of Fargo.

Democrats hold just four seats in the senate to Republicans 43.

They have a few more members in the house at 12 with the GOP holding the vast majority of seats with 82.

Sen. David Hogue of Minot and Rep. Mike Lefor of Dickinson were chosen Monday night as the new Republican leaders.

The session begins January 3.