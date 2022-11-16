Guard Soldiers Return From Year-Long Deployment To Southern Border

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – About 70 North Dakota National Guard soldiers are back home in the state this after a year-long mission at the southern U.S. Border.

Members of the Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company arrived back in Bismarck Tuesday.

They spent a year helping Customs and Border Protection at the Southwest border.

Two Soldiers were recognized during this mission for their role in rescuing drowning migrants in March.

About 30 soldiers came back last week. Around 15 more are scheduled to come back to North Dakota later this week.

There will be a formal welcome home ceremony slated for January in Bismarck.