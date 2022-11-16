Semi Crashes Into Overpass Support Pillars

BARNES COUNTY, N.D> (KVRR) – A semi crashes into support pillars for an interstate overpass in I-94 in Barnes County.

The crash happened around 4:30 p-m Tuesday 12 miles east of Jamestown.

Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Habib Mohamud of Minneapolis lost control of a semi going eastbound.

The truck went through a guard rail, scraped down the support pillars of an overpass and got hung up on the supports.

Mohamud was treated and released from Mercy Hospital in Valley City with minor bruising.

The road was covered in ice with blowing snow at the time.