F-M community celebrates 6th annual Christkindlmarkt

Bring out the ugly sweaters as Christkindlmarkt is under way. Have some chocolate, check out the entertainment, warm up by the fire and take a picture with THE Santa Claus only on Sunday from 1-4pm.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An outdoor winter wonderland you can only find inside and outside the Fargo Civic Center.

“It’s a free community event. Everyone is welcome and it’s really just a time to slow down, bring together your friends and family and celebrate the holiday season,” said Simone Wai, Event Organizer.

Fargo’s 6th annual Christkindlmarkt features vibrant entertainment, cool, snowy weather and warm food.

“We have a full beer hall with great food, beer by Drekker’s as well as tons of fantastic live entertainment. We also have great handmade local goods if you’re looking for that special Christmas gift. Tons of options here at the Christkindl market. We also have a full bakery treats section. We have s’mores, outdoor pits, a whole winter wonderland just to enjoy and spend time with family and friends,” says Joe Burgum, the Executive Director of Folkways.

Vendors are braving the cold to serve their community as people are thrilled to celebrate the holiday season.

“Think it’s really important for people to have things they can look forward to with the chilly weather and this really embraces that. You can come and sit by the fire and enjoy a hot cocoa and roasted marshmallow with grandma and grandpa or grandkids. It’s just a wonderful experience,” said Burgum.

You can join in on the fun Friday from 4 -10 pm.

Saturday from 12-10pm and Sunday from 12 -6pm.

For more information, click here.