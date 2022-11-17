JL Beers To Close Moorhead Location Due To Labor Shortage

JL Beers in Moorhead/Facebook

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Labor shortages take out another business in Moorhead.

In a social media post, JL Beers announced it will be closing its Moorhead location along Highway 10 after 11 years.

The final day in operation will be this Sunday from 4 pm to 10 pm.

The same location was closed temporarily last year due to a worker shortage.

JL Beer’s three other locations in the FM Metro will remain open.

They can be found in downtown Fargo, south Fargo and West Fargo.