JL Beers To Close Moorhead Location Due To Labor Shortage
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Labor shortages take out another business in Moorhead.
In a social media post, JL Beers announced it will be closing its Moorhead location along Highway 10 after 11 years.
The final day in operation will be this Sunday from 4 pm to 10 pm.
The same location was closed temporarily last year due to a worker shortage.
JL Beer’s three other locations in the FM Metro will remain open.
They can be found in downtown Fargo, south Fargo and West Fargo.